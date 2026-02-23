Justin's Forecast: Highs Reach 71° Today and 80° Thursday

MORNING: Plan on a chilly morning in the 40s with light breezes (5 mph) and high clouds filtering the sunshine.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 70° for the first time since February 11th. The sky will remain partly cloudy and winds look light at 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with light breezes and reading falling through the 60s and into the 50s by 9:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light winds and lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Tuesday brings highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy conditions, and 5-15 mph breezes.

Wednesday sees daybreak temperatures in the low 50s, and then mild afternoon highs in the upper 70s. We'll be partly cloudy and calm, with 5-10 mph breezes.

Thursday through Sunday deliver highs around 80° for the first time this year! Typically, Las Vegas sees its first 80° day in mid-March, so this is ahead of schedule. It's not uncommon, however: last year we hit 80° on February 3rd, and the earliest it's happened is February 1st, back in 2003.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution the next few days.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside for that long between late morning and mid-afternoon.

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to "medium-high" and will remain elevated for the next month, due to trees blooming across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing clothes after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy), and using allergy medicine to combat symptoms is advised this time of year. Pollen is worse in the morning than the afternoon. Dust and dander can also aggravate allergies, so vacuuming and dusting your home can alleviate those impacts.