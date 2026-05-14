Justin's Forecast: Highs in the 90s, Breezes Tomorrow and This Weekend

MORNING: Clear with wake-up temperatures in the 70s and calm conditions.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s and light winds of 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Clear and cooling into the 80s after sunset.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s with light breezes.

Upper 90s return Friday, and some neighborhoods will see 100°, as southwest breezes reach 15-25 mph in the afternoon under a sunny sky.

Mid-90s are expected Saturday as southwest winds blow at 15-30 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday is near 90° with continued west-southwest winds at 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

Nighttime lows in the low 70s will dip to the 60s starting Saturday night and lasting through next week.

Monday morning sees north winds at 20-30 mph. Afternoon highs will be limited to the mid-80s as north breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

Highs are back in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, with mid-90s the rest of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and "medium" tomorrow and beyond, with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.