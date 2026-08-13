Justin's Forecast: Highs in 90s with Scattered Storms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Pleasant early, in the 70s for the first time in several weeks. Climbing into the 80s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

AFTERNOON: A 50% chance of passing showers and storms, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 97° and south winds at 10-20 mph. Damaging wind gusts may prompt a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with readings falling into the 80s and a lingering 20% rain and storm chance.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 80s and a 10% rain and storm chance.

Scattered monsoon storms return on Friday, mainly in the midday and afternoon heat and humidity, but the chance lingers Friday evening. Highs tomorrow remain in the mid 90s alongside the elevated humidity and south winds at 10-20 mph. We can't rule out storm activity on Saturday, but the chance is only 10%. The humidity will still be noticeable then, with highs returning to the upper 90s.

This stretch is the first time since mid-July that we've avoided the triple digits.

Overnight lows will cool to the 70s Friday night, and stay in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday nights.

Highs rise from 101° Sunday to 104° Monday; readings remain near 105° through the rest of next week.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone, smoke, and dust.