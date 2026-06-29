Justin's Forecast: Highs in 90s Next Few Days, Breezes Back Midweek

MORNING: Sunny and pleasant, in the 70s at daybreak, with north winds at 10-20 mph. Back to the 80s by 9 a.m. as winds drop to 5-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and in the mid 90s this afternoon with light south breezes at 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Clear and in the 80s after sunset, with south breezes at 5-15 mph. The full strawberry moon rises in the southeast sky after 8:20 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-low 70s after midnight with 5-10 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Tuesday starts cool, in the 70s, with a high of 96° as light winds continue alongside full sun.

July starts on Wednesday and we'll reach 98° as afternoon gusts from the south increase to 15-25 mph. Similar afternoon winds are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs bounce back to 100° Thursday, 102° Friday, 104° Saturday, and 105° Sunday.

The Fourth of July is Saturday and the weather looks hot but quiet: expect a mostly sunny sky with light winds at 5-15 mph. Highs near 104° are average for early July.

Nighttime lows remain in the mid-and-upper 70s through the rest of the week, but rise to the low 80s this weekend and for next week as daytime highs heat up.

Highs trend from near 105° closer to 110° across next week, but aren't expected to get any hotter than that.

No rain chances expected over the next two weeks.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to anticipated ozone today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!