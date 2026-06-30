Justin's Forecast: Highs in 90s Continue, Breezes Back Tomorrow

MORNING: Sunny and pleasant with light winds. Las Vegas in the 70s at daybreak with 80s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and in the mid 90s with southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Clear and in the 80s after sunset with southeast breezes at 10-15 mph. The moon rises in the southeast sky at 9:01 p.m. and will be 98% illuminated.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-low 70s after midnight with 5-10 mph breezes and a clear sky.

July starts tomorrow and we'll reach 97° as afternoon gusts from the south-southwest increase to 15-25 mph. Similar afternoon winds are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs reach 100° Thursday, 102° Friday, 104° Saturday, and 105° Sunday.

The Fourth of July on Saturday looks hot but quiet: expect a sunny sky with light winds at 5-15 mph. Highs near 104° are average for early July. We'll be in the mid 90s after sunset with 5-10 mph winds.

Lows remain in the mid-and-upper 70s through Friday night, then rise to the low 80s this weekend and next week.

Highs trend from near 105° this weekend up near 110° next week, but aren't expected to get any hotter than that.

No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today due to ozone; that drops to "moderate" tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" the next three days, with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!