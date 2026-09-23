Justin's Forecast: Highs Back to the 90s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: A mix of upper 60s and low 70s with sunny, calm conditions early today. Back to the 80s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High of 93° with light winds and mostly sunny conditions. Some clouds over the mountains.

EVENING: Readings drop from the 80s at sunset to the 70s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s in Las Vegas and upper 60s in cooler neighborhoods on the south and west sides of the valley.

Highs remain in the low-and-mid 90s the rest of the week and this weekend, with lows in the low-and-mid 70s.

Light wind is on tap today and tomorrow; gusts reach 20 mph Friday, 25 mph Saturday, and 30 mph Sunday.

Minor rain chances develop Thursday (10% in Las Vegas, 30% in Laughlin) and return Sunday through Monday (20%) when tropical moisture from two hurricanes in the eastern Pacific streams into the Desert Southwest.

Fall foliage photos from Michael Bittle Photography on Monday near Mt. Charleston:

Fall Foliage Mt. Charleston

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and tomorrow; ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.