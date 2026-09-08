Justin's Forecast: Heating Up, Windy Friday and Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's in the 70s at sunrise with a mainly sunny sky and light winds.

AFTERNOON: High of 99° with partly cloudy conditions and light winds.

EVENING: Readings in the 80s after 9 p.m. with light winds.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild; lows in the low 80s late.

Up to 103° Wednesday (after starting in the low 80s) with mostly sunny conditions and continued light winds.

An Extreme Heat Warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday as "major" heat risk returns to Southern Nevada. Highs of 106° in Las Vegas with mostly sunny conditions, a 10% shower or t'shower chance, and 10-20 mph afternoon winds.

Friday sees 104° with sun and more wind; southwest gusts reach 30 mph in the afternoon and linger at 25 mph after dark.

Saturday is still windy with 30 mph southwest gusts, sunshine, and highs near 101°.

Sunday has a lingering breeze (20-25 mph gusts) and highs in the upper 90s after a slightly cooler start in the upper 70s. Plenty of sun is expected.

Highs next week remain in the mid-to-upper 90s, with lows in the 70s, which is typical for mid-September.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "medium-high" the rest of this week with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.