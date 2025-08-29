Justin's Forecast: Heating Up Through Labor Day

MORNING: Mostly sunny and in the upper 70s and low 80s early.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

THIS EVENING: Clear and quiet with readings in the 80s by 9 p.m.

The forecast trend across the holiday weekend is for hotter temperatures. Highs reach 100° Saturday and 103° Sunday before hitting 104° on Labor Day. Sunshine will add to the heat. Wake-up temperatures near 80° are expected through the weekend.

The UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Partly cloudy conditions with 10% to 20% storm chances are next week, beginning Tuesday. Monsoon storms will keep highs in the upper 90s starting Wednesday.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.