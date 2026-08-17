Justin's Forecast: Heating Up This Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mainly sunny and warm, with wake-up temperatures in the mid-80s reaching the 90s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High near 104° with marginal humidity and partly cloudy conditions.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and in the 90s after sunset.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 80s.

Highs rise to 106°-108° Tuesday through Friday, and an Extreme Heat Warning is in place as the Heat Risk ranges from moderate to major. Marginal humidity and warm nights (lows in upper 80s) will offer minimal relief from the heat.

The sky looks partly cloudy most of the week, and minor rain chances (10% to 20%) will return Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.