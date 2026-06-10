Justin's Forecast: Heating Up Across Southern Nevada

MORNING: Sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s early rising to the 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph with a forecast high of 106° and sunshine.

EVENING: Southwest breezes at 10-15 mph with readings in the 90s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows near 80° with some 10-15 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Thursday hits 105°, Friday 108°, Saturday 108°, Sunday 108°, Monday 107°, Tuesday 107°, etc. No records will be tied or broken during this stretch, but Las Vegas will be 5°-10° above-average. Highs trend closer to 100° by the end of next week.

Wind gusts range from 15-20 mph the rest of this week, then pick back up to 20-25 mph this weekend.

Nighttime lows will be near 80° the rest of this week.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution this week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes.