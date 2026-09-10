Justin's Forecast: Heat Warning Today, Wind Starts Up Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's partly cloudy and in the 80s at sunrise. A few isolated raindrops are around southern Clark County.

AFTERNOON: High of 106° with sun and some high clouds. Light southwest breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Readings drop back to the 90s after 8 p.m. as 10-15 mph winds linger.

TONIGHT: Another mild night with lows in the mid 80s.

Friday sees 105° with southwest gusts of 30 mph in the afternoon. Friday night remains breezy (25 mph gusts) and stays mild, with lows again in the mid 80s.

Saturday is windy, with 20-35 mph southwest winds, sunshine, and highs near 101°. Some blowing dust is possible near open areas.

Winds linger Sunday (15-30 mph) as highs remain in the upper 90s after a slightly cooler start in the upper 70s. Plenty of sun is expected.

Highs next week remain in the mid-to-upper 90s, with early morning lows in the mid 70s. Both are typical for mid-September. Afternoon winds pick up to 15-25 mph early next week as sunshine continues.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "medium-high" the rest of this week with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.