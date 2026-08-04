Justin's Forecast: Heat Warning Through Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: A warm start in the mid-to-upper 80s around Las Vegas with sun and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs near 112° and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. The record today is 114° from 1979.

EVENING: Mainly clear with continued 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the triple digits until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm with lows in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The heat risk remains "major" to "extreme" through the weekend. The Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Saturday.

Highs range from 111° to 113° over the next seven days. Overnight lows remain in the mid-to-upper 80s this week and this weekend.

The chance of a stray storm rises to 10% this weekend and 10%-20% next week as the pattern flips to a monsoon set-up. Increased humidity next week will keep highs below 110° with partly cloudy conditions.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.