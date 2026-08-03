Justin's Forecast: Heat Warning Extended to Wednesday

MORNING: LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warm start in the upper 80s and low 90s around Las Vegas with sun and south winds at 5-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs near 114° and southwest winds at 15-30 mph. The record today is 116° from 1979.

EVENING: Mainly clear with continued 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the triple digits until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm with lows in the upper 80s.

The heat risk remains "extreme" this week. The Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Wednesday and may need to be extended.

Highs range from 111° to 114° over the next seven days. Overnight lows remain in the upper 80s this week and this upcoming weekend.

The chance of a stray storm rises to 10% this weekend and 20% early next week as the pattern flips to a monsoon-favorable set-up. Increased humidity next week will keep highs closer to 105°. The precipitation outlook for August 11-17 reflects the above-average rain chances.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.