Justin's Forecast: Heat Remains This Week, Intensifies Friday and Beyond

MORNING: A warm start in the 90s in most Las Vegas neighborhoods with a partly cloudy sky.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs near 110° and southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Mainly clear with 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the triple digits until 11 p.m.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm, with lows in the upper 80s.

Highs return to 111° Tuesday with another round of 15-25 mph afternoon breezes. Las Vegas sees 110° Wednesday as 15-25 mph southwest breezes kick back in during the afternoon.

Thursday heats up to 112°, before 114° Friday, 116° Saturday, and 115° Sunday. The hottest we've been so far this year is 114°, which happened last Friday (July 24th). The heat risk rises to "extreme" this Friday and beyond, so a return of our Extreme Heat Warning is expected.

Overnight lows will be well above-average this week, in the upper 80s. Lows rise to the low 90s this weekend into early next week as the heat turns more intense.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.