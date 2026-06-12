Justin's Forecast: Heat is Here to Stay

MORNING: Partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 80s early and the 90s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 106° with partly cloudy conditions and some 10-20 mph breezes.

EVENING: Clear with readings dropping into the 90s after 9 p.m. alongside 5-15 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 80s with some 5-10 mph breezes.

The heat is here to stay: Saturday hits 106°, Sunday 105°, Monday 108°, Tuesday 110°, Wednesday 110°, Thursday 107°, etc.

No records will be tied or broken during this stretch, but Las Vegas will be 5°-10° above-average. Highs may trend closer to 100° by the end of next week, but just for a few days. The heat will ramp back up as we head into late June.

Afternoon wind gusts reach 20 mph again on Saturday and Sunday, but generally speaking, the weather pattern doesn't look too windy over the next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 80s for the foreseeable future.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" due to particle pollution and ozone today.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes.