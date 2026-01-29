Justin's Forecast: Heading to 70° This Weekend

MORNING: Sunny with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s around Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and a few north breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Mainly clear with readings falling into the 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear with some 5-10 mph breezes and lows in the low 40s.

Friday brings mostly sunny conditions, a few 5-15 mph breezes, and a climb from the 40s early to the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Saturday might touch 70°, which is 10° above-average for the final day of January. Mostly sunny conditions and light breezes at 5-10 mph are expected.

Near 70° weather continues Sunday, with partly cloudy conditions and continued light 5-10 mph breezes.

Monday looks partly-to-mostly cloudy, but should remain mild, in the low 70s.

A round of north winds moves in Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts in Las Vegas of 20 mph and 25 mph, respectively.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with juniper listed as the predominant pollen type.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.