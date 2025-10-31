Justin's Forecast: Halloween and Nevada Day Turns Cool After Dark

MORNING: Readings in the upper 50s and low 60s early with high clouds overheard. Climbing to the 70s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Low 80s with sunshine and light 5 mph breezes.

EVENING: Trick-or-treat temperatures cooling to the upper 70s after sunset at 5:45 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s to near 60° after midnight.

Southern Nevada doesn't expect any rain for the next 1-2 weeks. Above-average temperatures will continue during this time frame.

Nighttime lows will remain cool, in the mid 50s to near 60° around Las Vegas.

Sunshine on Saturday gets us to a high of 82°. Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

We fall back Saturday night into Sunday morning. Set clocks back one hour as we return to Pacific Standard Time. On Sunday you'll notice sunrise is an hour earlier, near 6 a.m., and sunset is also an hour earlier, before 5 p.m.

Highs remain warmer-than-average, in the low 80s, from Sunday through Tuesday. A slight drop to the upper 70s returns Wednesday and beyond. Lows at night will be a bit cooler, in the mid-and-upper 50s, after the weekend.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days due to particle pollution.