Justin's Forecast: Flirting with Record Highs

MORNING: Mostly sunny and cool, with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. Northwest breezes in the north valley at 10-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low 70s for the first time since mid-December. A few northeast breezes of 5-15 mph. The forecast of 72° in Las Vegas is just shy of the record high of 74° from 1945.

EVENING: Readings fall from the 60s at sunset into the 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 40s with light winds.

Daytime highs in Las Vegas approach 70° on Thursday, which is 3° shy of the record high of 73° from 1945.

Highs remain in the mid-to-upper 60s Friday through the holiday weekend, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day remains mild and dry. The parade downtown on Monday will be partly cloudy with readings rising from the upper 50s at 10 a.m. to the low 60s by noon. You can watch our coverage live on Channel 13.

Lows each night and early morning will be chilly, in the low-to-mid 40s in Las Vegas, over the next week.

While north winds in the valley look fairly light, with gusts limited to 10-15 mph this week, stronger gusts between 30-40 mph are expected to continue for Laughlin.