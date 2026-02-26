Justin's Forecast: First 80s of 2026 Expected Today

MORNING: It's a cool start in the 50s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds. A quick climb to the 70s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 81° this afternoon as occasional high clouds filter the sunshine alongside light winds at 5-10 mph. This is our first time in the 80s this year!

EVENING: Partly cloudy with light breezes and reading falling from the 70s into the 60s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light winds and lows in the mid 50s.

Today through Sunday delivers highs in the low 80s for the first time this year! Typically, Las Vegas sees its first 80° day in mid-March, so this is ahead of schedule. Average highs don't reach the low 80s until late April, so this warm stretch is more reminiscent of mid-spring than late winter.

Look for 81° today (record 87° from 1986), 82° Friday (record 83° from 1986), 84° Saturday (record 82° from 1986), and 81° Sunday (record 82° from 1986).

Breezes pick up this weekend, from the southwest at 10-20 mph Saturday and 15-25 mph Sunday. We'll be partly-to-mostly cloudy from Friday afternoon through Saturday midday.

We'll dip slightly to the mid 70s Monday and 70s Tuesday as a trough of low pressure enters the West. Monday sees west breezes at 15-25 mph, and Tuesday delivers north winds at 10-20 mph.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s during this stretch.

Highs may dip closer to 70° for the rest of next week.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside for that long between late morning and mid-afternoon.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution over the next few days.

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to "medium-high" and will remain elevated for the next month as trees bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.