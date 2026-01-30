Justin's Forecast: Feels More Like March Than January and February

MORNING: Sunny with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s around Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and light breezes.

EVENING: Mainly clear with readings falling into the 50s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear with some 5-10 mph breezes and lows in the low-to-mid 40s.

Saturday touches 70° for the first time in a couple weeks. This is 10° above-average for the final day of January. Mostly sunny conditions and light breezes are expected to continue.

Low 70s are here Sunday, with partly cloudy conditions and continued light breezes.

Monday looks partly-to-mostly cloudy, but should remain mild, in the low 70s.

Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the upper 40s during this stretch.

A round of north winds moves in Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts in Las Vegas of 20 mph. If anything, we'll get a hair milder those afternoons, with a forecast of 73° in the valley.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with juniper listed as the predominant pollen type.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.