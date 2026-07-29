Justin's Forecast: Extreme Heat Warning Tomorrow Through the Weekend

MORNING: A warm start in the upper 80s and low 90s around Las Vegas with a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs near 110° and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. The record high today is 115° from 1995.

EVENING: Mainly clear with 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the triple digits until 11 p.m.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm with lows in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Thursday heats up to 112°, before 114° Friday, 116° Saturday, and 115° Sunday. August begins this weekend, and if the forecast verifies on Saturday, we'll tie the August all-time record high.

The heat risk rises to "extreme" this weekend and beyond; our next Extreme Heat Warning begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Overnight lows will be well above-average this week, in the upper 80s, and rise to low 90s this weekend into early next week.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.