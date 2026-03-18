Justin's Forecast: Extreme Heat Warning Today Through the Weekend

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 60s with sunshine and light winds at 5 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunshine and highs in the low 90s for the first time in 2026; that's about one month ahead of schedule. A high of 94° in Las Vegas would set a new all-time record for March.

EVENING: Sunset is around 6:45 p.m. and we won't drop from the 80s into the 70s until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 60s with a clear sky and light winds.

An Extreme Heat Warning starts at 11 a.m. today and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The intensity of the ridge of high pressure is more typical of May than March, so new records will be set during this five day stretch: 97° Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 93° Sunday. Astronomical spring doesn't even officially begin until 7:46 a.m. Friday!

Additionally, we'll set records early next week with 92° Monday and 91° Tuesday.

Lows at night will be in the upper 60s to near 70° the rest of the week, this weekend, and early next week.

Some breezes at 15-20 mph will develop Saturday, as well as early next week, as the ridge of high pressure shifts away from us toward Mexico, allowing southwest winds to organize aloft.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Across the valley, mulberry, ash, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes. A hat, lightweight, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are good ideas if you're outside between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution, which tends to accumulate when we have light winds and warm days.