Justin's Forecast: Extreme Heat Warning Through Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mainly sunny and warm, with wake-up temperatures in the mid-80s reaching the 90s by 8 a.m. and the 100s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High near 108° with partly cloudy conditions and south breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and in the 90s after sunset.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 80s.

Highs rise to 109° Wednesday and Thursday, and the Extreme Heat Warning runs until 8 p.m. Friday.

Warm nights and early mornings (lows in mid-to-upper 80s) will offer minimal relief from the heat this week.

Friday sees spotty showers and storms, with a 30% chance in Las Vegas. Increased clouds and humidity should keep highs then near 105°.

This weekend and early next see a continued slight chance for showers and storms, around 20% around the valley, primarily in the midday and afternoon heat near the mountains. Highs will be near 105° with continued humidity during this stretch.

Despite being partly cloudy, sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.