Justin's Forecast: Extreme Heat Warning Continues Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mostly sunny and warm with upper 80s and low 90s giving way to the 10s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High of 109° with mostly sunny conditions and south breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a stray shower or thundershower arriving from the southeast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 80s.

The Extreme Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Friday, and we'll see 106° in the afternoon with a 10% storm chance.

Warm nights and early mornings (mid-to-upper 80s) will continue this weekend and early next week.

This weekend hits 107° each afternoon before 105° early next week. Minor rain and storm chances between 10% and 20% Sunday into next week.

We've seen 10-20 mph south breezes the last few days, and that continues into the weekend. Sunday and Monday deliver more organized afternoon winds at 15-25 mph.

Sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.