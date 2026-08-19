Justin's Forecast: Extreme Heat Warning Continues, Spotty Storms Return Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mostly sunny and warm with 80s giving way to the 90s by 8 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High near 110° with partly cloudy conditions and south breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and in the 90s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 80s.

Highs reach 109° Thursday as the Extreme Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Friday.

Warm nights and early mornings (mid-to-upper 80s) will offer minimal relief from the heat.

Humidity increases a bit Thursday, yielding a 10% rain chance in the valley. That chance climbs to 30% Friday, which comes alongside a mostly cloudy sky and highs closer to 105°.

This weekend and early next see a continued slight chance for showers and storms, around 10% in the valley on Saturday and 20% Sunday into early next week, primarily in the midday and afternoon heat near the mountains. Highs will be in the vicinity of 105° with continued humidity during this stretch.

Despite being partly cloudy, sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.