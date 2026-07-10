Justin's Forecast: Dry Heat Through Saturday, Monsoon Pattern Starts Sunday

MORNING: Sunny and warm with 80s early, 90s by 9 a.m., and 100s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and scorching, with southwest winds at 15-25 mph as highs hit 111° after 4 p.m.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the 100s through 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows briefly dip to the mid 80s late.

Weekend highs range from 111° Saturday (mostly sunny) to 108° Sunday (partly cloudy), when the humidity climbs and produces a 20% storm chance. The uptick in mugginess aggravates the heat and delivers warmer lows in the upper 80s.

The weather pattern remains favorable for spotty monsoon storms through next week, with chances between 20% and 40% around Las Vegas each day.

Highs range between 104° and 108° next week, alongside the higher humidity, partial clouds, and possible rain.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today and "medium" the rest of the week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.