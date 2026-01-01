Justin's Forecast: Drizzle and Fog Early, Chance of Additional Showers Lingers

MORNING: Fog and drizzle with a cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain chance climbs to 60% with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures only in the mid 50s.

EVENING: Rain chances exits Southern Nevada after 9 p.m., when readings drop to the 40s.

After 0.32" of rain on New Year's Eve (a new record for the date) Las Vegas sees a few additional showers to kick off 2026.

January begins with a cool stretch of highs in the mid 50s to low 60s, as well as some opportunities for additional showers.

While Friday looks completely dry, rain chances climb to 30% late Saturday through Sunday. Shower opportunities dip to 20% Monday and return to 30% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows remain chilly, in the 40s to near 50°, during this time frame.