Justin's Forecast: Cool Today, Breezy, Small Chance PM Showers

MORNING: Mostly sunny and cool with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and southwest breezes at 5-10 mph.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s° with southwest breezes 15-25 mph. Increasing clouds produce a 20% chance for showers as the afternoon wears on.

EVENING: Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph with temperatures dropping into the 50s after 8:00 p.m. as a 20% chance for showers lingers.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s with a 20% chance for showers, a partly cloudy sky, and 5-15 mph breezes.

After starting in the 50s we'll climb to the mid 70s Tuesday with a mainly sunny sky and lighter winds at only 5-15 mph.

Look for a Wednesday warm-up to the low 80s. The sky turns partly cloudy in the afternoon as southwest winds at 15-25 mph develop.

Thursday starts partly-to-mostly cloudy with 10-20 mph breezes and temperatures in the low 60s, then turns blustery as winds increase to 20-30 mph in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Highs range from the upper 70s to near 80° from midday through the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. North winds at 15-25 mph Thursday night send lows to the 50° mark as the sky clears.

Friday features a cool down; north breezes at 15-25 mph all day long will offset a mostly sunny sky and limit highs to the upper 60s to near 70° (after starting in the low 50s).

Saturday looks partly cloudy with temperatures near 50° at sunrise and in the mid-to-upper 70s in the afternoon as lighter northeast breezes at 5-15 mph develop.

The weekend ends milder, in the low 80s Sunday afternoon after starting in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions with 10-20 mph southeast breezes are expected.

Next week looks mild, in the low 80s with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain chances appear minimal, but there will be days with afternoon breezes at 15-25 mph.

Forecast pollen levels drop from "extreme" today to "high" starting tomorrow. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and "moderate" tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 25 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.