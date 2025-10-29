Justin's Forecast: Cool Nights and Mild Afternoons Continue

MORNING: Clear and chilly with a mix of upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine lifts readings to the 70s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Light breezes of 5-15 mph with highs in the upper 70s and continued sunshine.

EVENING: Readings drop to the low 70s after sunset, with 60s by 9 p.m. and 5 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-and-upper 50s with 5 mph breezes.

This week remains dry, and Southern Nevada isn't expecting any rain for the next 1-2 weeks.

Highs bounce back to the low 80s Thursday through the weekend into early November. Nevada Day and Halloween are Friday, and the weather looks quiet and clear. Highs in the low 80s that afternoon will cool through the 70s in the evening for trick-or-treating.

Nighttime lows will be cool all week, in the upper 50s to near 60° in Las Vegas and a few degrees cooler away from The Strip.

Sunshine looks abundant in the week ahead. There will be a few high clouds in the mix Friday and beyond. Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.