Justin's Forecast: Cool Mornings and Mild Afternoons Continue

MORNING: Clear and cool with 5-10 mph breezes, 60s through 9 a.m., and 70s after that.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and calm with highs in the low 80s.

EVENING: Clear with readings in the 70s and a few 5-10 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-and-upper 50s with north breezes at 5-15 mph after midnight.

The rest of this week is dry, and Southern Nevada isn't expecting any rain chances for the next 1-2 weeks.

Upper 70s for highs on Tuesday, with 50s in the morning accentuated by north winds at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday also sees upper 70s as sunshine continues. Morning breezes at 10-15 mph will once again make wake-up temperatures in the mid-and-upper 50s feel extra chilly.

Highs bounce back to the low 80s Thursday through the weekend. Nevada Day and Halloween are on Friday, and the weather looks quiet and clear. Highs in the low 80s that afternoon will cool through the 70s in the evening for trick-or-treating.

Nighttime lows will be cool all week, in the upper 50s through midweek and near 60° from late week into the weekend.

Sunshine looks abundant in the week ahead. There will be a few high clouds Thursday and Friday. Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days due to particle pollution.