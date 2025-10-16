Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Justin's Forecast: Cool Mornings and Mild Afternoons

Cool Mornings and Mild Afternoons
MORNING: Sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s climb to the 60s by 10 a.m. with light breezes at 5-10 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder than yesterday with a high of 73° and light 5-10 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Evening temperatures in the 60s will drop to the mid 50s late tonight. North breezes pick up to 10-15 mph late tonight through Friday morning, adding to the chill.

Aside from morning breezes on Friday, a quiet stretch of weather is here for the foreseeable future. Expect mid 70s Friday, upper 70s Saturday, and 81° Sunday (with a partly cloudy sky).

Next week sees highs in the mid-and-upper 70s, which is close to average for mid-to-late October. A system stirs up a few breezes Monday night through Tuesday morning, otherwise the quiet, dry conditions continue through next week.

Forecast highs in Las Vegas

Lows will be in the mid-and-upper 50s late at night through early morning during this period.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" to "low-medium" over the next four days, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.

