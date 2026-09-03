Justin's Forecast: Cool Early, Still Windy, Highs in 90s, Weekend Rain Chance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's in the 70s at sunrise with a sunny sky and south winds at 10-20 mph.

AFTERNOON: High of 96° with sunny, windy conditions: expect southwest breezes at 15-30 mph.

EVENING: Mild and breezy with temperatures in the 80s after sunset as southwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph and lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Afternoon gusts return to 30 mph Friday and Saturday, with 25 mph gusts Sunday and 20 mph gusts Monday (Labor Day).

Rain chances are most likely from Saturday night through Sunday, with the chance in any one spot of measurable rain around 50%. We'll mention a 20% chance on Saturday, and then lingering 20% chances Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (ozone) but "good" tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and "high" the rest of this week with ragweed, chenopods, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.