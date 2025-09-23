Justin's Forecast: Cool Breeze Early, Then Sunny and Warm

MORNING: Starting in the upper 60s and low 70s with a few 10-20 mph breezes adding to the cool feel early. Sunshine sends readings to the 80s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s and lingering breezes of 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Readings in the 80s after sunset, with 70s after midnight, and late night lows in the low 70s.

Highs remain slightly above-average the next few days, in the mid 90s.

Wednesday sees a few additional breezes in the morning, so it feels like fall early each day. Highs tomorrow return to 95°.

Small rain and storm chances materialize by the end of the week, with Thursday at 30% and Friday and Saturday at 20% in the Las Vegas valley.

As a result, highs trend to the upper 80s Friday through the weekend and that will last into next week.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures remain pleasant, in the upper 60s and low 70s, this week and next week.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15-30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next couple days.