Justin's Forecast: Cool and Quiet to Start the Week

MORNING: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s early, near 50° by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and light winds.

EVENING: Mostly clear with readings falling to the 40s after 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the mid-and-upper 30s.

After a cold start in the 30s on Tuesday, highs will reach the low 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday starts cold, in the upper 30s, and then rebound to the low 60s despite a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday sees an uptick to the mid 60s, with upper 60s Friday through the weekend. Highs will be near 70° early next week, which is about 10° above-average. Nighttime lows will be in the low 40s starting Wednesday night, with mid 40s starting Friday night.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with juniper listed as the predominant pollen type.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.