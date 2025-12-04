Justin's Forecast: Cold Today, Much Milder Next Week

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s around Las Vegas. A climb to the 50s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and light winds.

EVENING: A quick drop to the 40s after 7:00 p.m. with a clear sky and light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s with light winds.

Friday starts in the upper 30s but climbs back near 60° for the first time in nearly a week. The weekend brings mid 60s, but late nights and early mornings still look cold, in the low 40s.

Upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday are about 10° above-average for early December. Temperatures next week may hit 70° Wednesday and 71° Thursday (records are 74° and 72°, respectively).

No rain chances in Southern Nevada for the next two weeks.