Justin's Forecast: Cold Early, Then a Round of Clouds, Cool Highs

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s, the coldest we've been since mid-March. High clouds increase from the north by mid-morning.

AFTERNOON: High clouds exit by early afternoon, highs in the upper 50s with late afternoon sun.

EVENING: A quick drop into the 40s by 7:00 p.m. with a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Lows near 40° near The Strip, upper 30s in some neighborhoods, northwest breezes pick up late.

North breezes return early Wednesday, reinforcing the chilly temperatures. Gusts range from 15-20 mph in Las Vegas, yielding wind chills in the 30s. Highs rebound to the upper 50s with full sunshine.

Thursday starts in the upper 30s and finishes in the mid 50s, with a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

Friday starts near 40°and finishes near 60°.

No rain chances in Southern Nevada across the next seven days, and chances through mid-month appear low.

The weekend brings low 60s for highs, which soar to the upper 60s at times next week. That's about 10° above-average!