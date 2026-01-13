Justin's Forecast: Closer to the Record Than the Average Through Midweek

MORNING: Clear and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and light winds.

EVENING: Readings fall into the 50s after sunset with a clear sky and some high clouds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 40s with light winds.

Daytime highs in Las Vegas touch the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday, which is just a few degrees shy of record values for those particular dates. Midweek temperatures are more than 10° above-average for mid-January.

Highs remain in the mid 60s Friday through the holiday weekend, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday looks mostly sunny and calm. The parade downtown will be in the 50s to near 60° from 10 a.m. through early afternoon! You can watch our coverage live on Channel 13.

Lows each night and early morning will be chilly, in the low-to-mid 40s in Las Vegas.

North winds in the valley look light, with gusts limited to 10-15 mph all week. Down the Colorado River valley, stronger north gusts between 30-40 mph are expected for Laughlin all week long.

A trend toward a partly cloudy sky develops late next week, alongside a trend toward highs in the low 60s that will last through the tail end of January.