Justin's Forecast: Close to 100° Starting Today

MORNING: A sunny and calm and mild start in the upper 60s and 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10-15 mph late.

EVENING: Clear and calm and warm, with readings in the low 90s at sunset.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s late.

Highs return to the upper 90s Saturday and reach 101° on Mother's Day, which will be our first triple digit day of 2026.

Las Vegas sees 103° on Monday, which would tie the record high for the date. A stretch of afternoon breezes begins Monday and lasts through Wednesday, with 20-25 mph gusts each day. We expect 103° again on Tuesday, just 1° shy of the record. Wednesday settles to the upper 90s, still more than 10° above-average for this time of May.

Highs trend back to the mid 90s by the end of next week, and the low 90s by the end of the following weekend.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.