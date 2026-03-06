Justin's Forecast: Chilly, Wind Advisory Continues

MORNING: North winds at 15-25 mph in Las Vegas with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

AFTERNOON: North winds at 20-30 mph in Las Vegas with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 60s. Gusts hit 50 mph in Laughlin, 35 mph at Nellis, 30 mph in Henderson, 35 mph in Boulder City, and 40 mph in Mt. Charleston.

EVENING: North breezes linger at 15-20 mph with a clear sky and readings in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s with continued 15-20 mph north winds.

A Wind Advisory continues through Saturday as northeast gusts linger at 30-35 mph around Las Vegas and highs reach the upper 60s alongside sunshine. Gusts tomorrow hit 60 mph in Laughlin, 40 mph at Nellis, 35 mph in Henderson, 35 mph in Boulder City, and 40 mph in Mt. Charleston.

We spring forward Saturday night, setting the clocks ahead one hour to return to daylight saving time. Sunrise and sunset shift to near 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday looks sunny and milder, in the mid 70s after a chilly start in the upper 40s. We'll have some northeast breezes at 10-20 mph to finish the weekend.

Highs are near 80° early next week, then climb to the low 80s Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Upper 80s next weekend (March 14th and 15th) may tee up low 90s in the week the follows (March 17th, 18th, 19th).

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to the "high" category and will remain elevated for the next month as trees continue to bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The air quality forecast is "good" the next few days, although open areas will be inundated with blowing dust today and tomorrow.