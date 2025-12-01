Justin's Forecast: Chilly Start to December

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s feel like the 30s due to north winds at 10-20 mph.

AFTERNOON: North breezes at 5-15 mph limit highs to the upper 50s, despite full sunshine.

EVENING: A quick drop into the 40s after 7:00 p.m. alongside a clear sky and light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows near 40° near The Strip, upper 30s in many neighborhoods.

Daytime highs in the upper 50s to near 60° are the rule this week as December gets going. Nighttime lows will be near 40° at the airport but in the upper 30s in other parts of the valley.

Tuesday sees partly cloudy conditions.

North breezes return Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday, reinforcing the chilly temperatures. Gusts will range from 20-25 mph in Las Vegas during that stretch, yielding nighttime and early morning wind chills in the 30s.

Friday and the upcoming weekend look chilly but calm.

No rain chances in Southern Nevada across the next seven days, and chances through mid-month appear pretty low at this point in time.

A milder stretch is expected this weekend and next week, with highs well above-average into mid-December, in the mid 60s.