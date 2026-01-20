Justin's Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Cool Afternoons

MORNING: Sunny and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and light northeast breezes of 5 mph.

EVENING: Readings fall from the 50s to the 40s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows near 40° late with a clear sky. Mid-and-upper 30s in some neighborhoods away from The Strip.

North winds down the Colorado River valley will gust to 35 mph in Laughlin today.

Mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday will accentuate the chill; highs are limited to near 60° those days. At least the winds remain light.

Lows at night will be near 40° the rest of the week.

Mostly sunny weather returns Friday through the weekend, but highs remain limited to the low 60s, which is typical for late January. Saturday and Sunday nights will dip to the upper 30s all across the valley.

A jump back to the mid-and-upper 60s should kick in next Tuesday and beyond.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with juniper listed as the predominant pollen type.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow in Las Vegas due to particle pollution.