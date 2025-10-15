Justin's Forecast: Chilly Morning Breezes, Coolest Day Since May

MORNING: Chilly southwest breezes at 10-15 mph are aggravating temperatures in the low-and-mid 50s. Grab a jacket!

AFTERNOON: Sunny with a high of 68° (14° below-average) and light 5-10 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Evening temperatures fall to the 50s after 9 p.m., late night lows in the low 50s.

Thursday sees 73° after a chilly start in the low 50s. Expect mid 70s Friday, upper 70s Saturday, and 81° Sunday. Next week sees highs in the mid-and-upper 70s, which is a bit below-average for mid-to-late October.

A system stirs up a few breezes Monday and Tuesday, but gusts will likely stay between 15-20 mph.

Lows will be in the 50s late at night through sunrise each morning this week and next week.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" to "low-medium" over the next four days, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.