Justin's Forecast: Chilly Breezes Early

MORNING: Clear and chilly with a mix of upper 50s and low 60s. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph in much of the valley. Less wind on the west side of Las Vegas. Sunshine lifts readings to the 70s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Northeast gusts fall under 15 mph by mid-afternoon, when highs reach the upper 70s as sunshine continues.

EVENING: Readings drop to the low 70s after sunset, and the 60s by 9 p.m., as 5-10 mph breezes linger.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-and-upper 50s with 5-10 mph breezes.

The rest of this week remains dry, and Southern Nevada isn't expecting any rain chances for the next 1-2 weeks.

Upper 70s for highs again on Wednesday, with 50s in the morning accentuated by north winds at 10-15 mph.

Highs bounce back to the low 80s Thursday through the weekend. Nevada Day and Halloween are on Friday, and the weather looks quiet and clear. Highs in the low 80s that afternoon will cool through the 70s in the evening for trick-or-treating.

Nighttime lows will be cool all week, in the upper 50s through midweek and near 60° from late week into the weekend.

Sunshine looks abundant in the week ahead. There will be a few high clouds Thursday and Friday. Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days due to particle pollution.