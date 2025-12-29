Justin's Forecast: Chilly and Breezy Today, Showers Possible New Year's Eve

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s early, with north winds at 10-15 mph. Gusts will reach 25 mph in North Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Highs limited to near 60° with sunshine and north winds at 10-20 mph. Lake Mead, Lake Mojave, and the Colorado River are under a Wind Advisory for gusts of 35-45 mph and choppy conditions.

EVENING: A drop from the 50s into the 40s by 8 p.m. with north breezes at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 30s with a clear sky and 5-15 mph breezes.

Highs return to near 60° Tuesday as the sky turns partly-to-mostly cloudy. Lows dip to the low 40s Tuesday night with a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers are possible on New Year's Eve. After a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, rain chances climb from 20% at sunset to 50% by midnight. Temperatures will be near 50° as we ring in 2026, and dip to the mid 40s late as shower chances continue.

New Year's Day will also be wet at times. Highs are limited to the mid 50s Thursday afternoon as the sky stays mostly cloudy in between the passing rain. Rainfall with this system looks manageable, around 0.10" to 0.20" in Las Vegas across the two days.

Friday and the weekend remain partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Each of those days delivers a 20% chance of showers, although rain totals any of those days should be light.