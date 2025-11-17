Justin's Forecast: Chance Showers Tonight, Rain Likely Tuesday

MORNING: Partly-to-mostly cloudy and chilly, in the 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with 10-20 mph breezes and cool highs in the mid 60s.

EVENING: Small (20%) chance of showers with readings in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Passing rain chance (40%) with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday brings the best rain chance of the week (80%) and totals will approach 0.25" in Las Vegas. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place Tuesday for up to 10" of snow in Mt. Charleston and up to 16" in Lee Canyon. Travel into the Spring Mountains is discouraged.

Wednesday sees scattered showers return to Las Vegas (40% chance) with highs back in the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday remain colder-than-average, in the upper 50s, with a few showers. The chance is near 30%, so many areas will miss out and just see clouds.

It should be dry for the weekend, which is good news for the Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race Saturday evening. Temperatures will be chilly, falling from the low 60s into the upper 50s during the race.