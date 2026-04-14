Justin's Forecast: Calm and Mild Today, Breezy Tomorrow, Windy Thursday

MORNING: Sunny and cool with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and light breezes near 5 mph.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 70s with southeast breezes 5-15 mph. Mostly sunny conditions are expected.

EVENING: Clear with light breezes and temperatures dropping into the 60s after 8:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with clear, calm conditions.

Look for a Wednesday afternoon warm-up to the low 80s as southwest breezes reach 15-25 mph and we turn partly cloudy.

Thursday is partly-to-mostly cloudy with strong southwest afternoon gusts at 30-35 mph. Highs reach the upper 70s, but a cold front late in the day means northwest winds at 15-25 mph that evening. Isolated showers can't be completely ruled out, mainly north and northeast of Las Vegas; the chance in the valley is only 10% as we see it now.

Friday features a cool down; wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s will only climb to the upper 60s as north breezes at 15-25 mph offset sunshine.

Saturday looks partly cloudy with temperatures near 50° at sunrise and in the mid-to-upper 70s in the afternoon as northeast breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

The weekend ends milder, in the low-to-mid 80s Sunday afternoon after starting in the 50s. Partly cloudy conditions with lighter 10-15 mph southeast breezes are expected.

Next week starts mild, in the low-to-mid 80s on Monday with a return of southwest winds at 20-30 mph.

Highs range from the mid-to-upper 70s through the middle of next week, with nighttime lows in the upper 50s, as generally quiet weather is expected.

Forecast pollen levels have dropped from "extreme" to "high" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.