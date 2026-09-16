Justin's Forecast: Breezy with Upper 90s, Storms Mainly East of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and pleasant with sunrise readings in the upper 70s and low 80s and south winds at 10-15 mph. Readings in the 80s by 8 a.m. and 90s by noon. Gusts of 20-30 mph by late morning.

AFTERNOON: High of 98° with south winds of 20-30 mph and a partly cloudy sky. Spotty storms possible near Laughlin, Lake Mead, Mesquite, and Caliente by late afternoon.

EVENING: Readings drop back to the 80s after 8 p.m. as 10-20 mph winds linger. Spotty storms possible near Mesquite and Caliente.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 70s and lingering 10-20 mph breezes.

A stretch of mid-to-upper 90s is expected the rest of the week.

Late nights and early mornings will be a bit cooler, in the mid-and-upper 70s.

Wind gusts linger at 25 mph on Thursday and 20 mph on Friday before calmer conditions this weekend.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "medium-high" the rest of this week with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.