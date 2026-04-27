Justin's Forecast: Breezy with Mid 70s Today, Warm-Up This Week

MORNING: Chilly with southwest winds at 10-20 mph and temperatures in the 50s. Mostly sunny conditions push us into the 60s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Southwest breezes at 15-25 mph and highs in the low-to-mid 70s alongside a mostly sunny sky.

EVENING: Cooling through the 60s with a 10-20 mph lingering breeze.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 50s with light breezes and a clear sky.

Tomorrow starts chilly, in the 50s, with highs in the upper 70s and light winds.Highs warm to the mid 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions midweek will turn mostly sunny Friday.

Tuesday night sees lows in the upper 50s, with low-to-mid 60s Wednesday night and beyond.

The weekend is warmer, with low 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday, alongside strengthening winds. South winds at 10-20 mph Saturday will surge to 20-30 mph on Sunday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected.

Highs in the low 80s next Monday may cool to the upper 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday before warmer temperatures return late next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "high" today and tomorrow, then "medium" Wednesday and Thursday; ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.