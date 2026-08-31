Justin's Forecast: Breezy Week with Highs Only in the 90s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise with a mostly sunny sky.

AFTERNOON: High of 97° with mostly sunny conditions and southwest breezes at 15-25 mph. Spotty storms across Arizona and Utah may clip Mesquite, Logandale, Overton, and Caliente with spotty storms.

EVENING: Mild with temperatures in the 80s an hour after sunset with southwest breezes at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

Mid-and-upper 90s are expected for the first time in more than two weeks, and they should last through the upcoming weekend. After an historically warm August, it will be nice to start September slightly below-average.

Breezes are more on than off this week: gusts of 25 mph today increase to 30 mph Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, then increase to 35 mph Friday.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "high" today and "moderate" the rest of this week with ragweed, chenopods, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.