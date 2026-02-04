Justin's Forecast: Breezy Today, Still Sunny and Mild

MORNING: Sunny with north winds at 5-15 mph and wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and north winds at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Mainly clear with readings falling from the 60s to the 50s after 8 p.m. as north breezes linger at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with some 5-15 mph breezes and lows in the upper 40s.

Expect low 70s Thursday, upper 60s Friday (with thicker high clouds), and low 70s this upcoming weekend with mostly sunny conditions. Late night and early morning lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s during this stretch.

There are signs that highs will cool considerably next week as shower chances materialize.

We see 70° on Monday, followed by low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday. Shower chances reach 20% Tuesday and Wednesday, then 30% Thursday.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with juniper and ash listed as the predominant pollen types.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.